Shyam Benegal Dies At 90: Bollywood Celebrities, Political Bigwigs Mourn Demise Of The Renowned Filmmaker
Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90. Indian film fraternity and politicians paid triibutes on social media.
Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90. The whole nation is mourning following the passing of legendary director. His films were not only the stories but captured the lives of ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances. Filmmakers, actors, and industry veterans expressed their sorrow.
Indian film fraternity pay tribute to Shyam Benegal
Ever since the news of Shyam Benegal’s passing celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes. From Akshay Kumar to Shekhar Kapur to Chiranjeevi to Kajol.
Politicians’ condolences for veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal
Politicians induced West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee to Kerala CM mourned the loss of pioneer of Indian parallel cinema Shyam Benegal.
All about Shyam Benegal
Shyam Benegal’s legacy is defined by his commitment to bringing socially charged, character-driven stories to the screen. Through films like Ankur, Manthan, Bhumika, and Nishant, he explored complex social issues, from rural empowerment to gender inequalities, often highlighting marginalized communities and their struggles Interestingly, film director and actor Guru Dutt's maternal grandmother and Shyam's paternal grandmother were sisters, thus making Dutt and Shyam second cousins.
He has received several accolades, including eighteen National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award and a Nandi Award. In 2005, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema. In 1976, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, and in 1991, he was awarded Padma Bhushan,the third-highest civilian honour for his contributions in the field of arts.
