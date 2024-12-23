Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:34 IST, December 23rd 2024

Shyam Benegal Dies At 90: Bollywood Celebrities, Political Bigwigs Mourn Demise Of The Renowned Filmmaker

Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90. Indian film fraternity and politicians paid triibutes on social media.

Film industry and politicians mourn the loss of legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal | Image: X

Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90. The whole nation is mourning following the passing of legendary director. His films were not only the stories but captured the lives of ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances. Filmmakers, actors, and industry veterans expressed their sorrow.

Indian film fraternity pay tribute to Shyam Benegal

Ever since the news of Shyam Benegal’s passing celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes. From Akshay Kumar to Shekhar Kapur to Chiranjeevi to Kajol.

Politicians’ condolences for veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Politicians induced  West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee to Kerala CM mourned the loss of pioneer of Indian parallel cinema Shyam Benegal.

Mamata Banerjee
Rahul Gandhi

All about Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal’s legacy is defined by his commitment to bringing socially charged, character-driven stories to the screen. Through films like Ankur, Manthan, Bhumika, and Nishant, he explored complex social issues, from rural empowerment to gender inequalities, often highlighting marginalized communities and their struggles Interestingly, film director and actor Guru Dutt's maternal grandmother and Shyam's paternal grandmother were sisters, thus making Dutt and Shyam second cousins.

File photo of Shyam Benegal | Source: X

He has received several accolades, including eighteen National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award and a Nandi Award. In 2005, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema. In 1976, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, and in 1991, he was awarded Padma Bhushan,the third-highest civilian honour for his contributions in the field of arts.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:59 IST, December 23rd 2024

Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.