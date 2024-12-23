Shyam Benegal Dies At 90: Bollywood Celebrities, Political Bigwigs Mourn Demise Of The Renowned Filmmaker

Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90. The whole nation is mourning following the passing of legendary director. His films were not only the stories but captured the lives of ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances. Filmmakers, actors, and industry veterans expressed their sorrow.

Indian film fraternity pay tribute to Shyam Benegal

Ever since the news of Shyam Benegal’s passing celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes. From Akshay Kumar to Shekhar Kapur to Chiranjeevi to Kajol.

Politicians’ condolences for veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Politicians induced West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee to Kerala CM mourned the loss of pioneer of Indian parallel cinema Shyam Benegal.

All about Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal’s legacy is defined by his commitment to bringing socially charged, character-driven stories to the screen. Through films like Ankur, Manthan, Bhumika, and Nishant, he explored complex social issues, from rural empowerment to gender inequalities, often highlighting marginalized communities and their struggles Interestingly, film director and actor Guru Dutt's maternal grandmother and Shyam's paternal grandmother were sisters, thus making Dutt and Shyam second cousins.

File photo of Shyam Benegal | Source: X