Published 14:21 IST, November 27th 2024

Vir Das Takes A Jibe At Will Smith In His International Emmy Awards Monologue: You Can't Slap...

Vir Das, in his International Emmy Awards 2024, speech made reference to Will Smith's infamous incident from the 2022 Academy Awards.

Vir Das | Image: Vir Das/Instagram

Vir Das made a glorifying history as he became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards 2024. The award ceremony happened on Tuesday in New York City. To leave a mark in the international circuit, he made his monologue airtight by adding relevant jokes and poking fun at Oscar's infamous slap.

Vir Das pokes fun at Will Smith

During the ceremony, Vir roasted the OTT giants and humorously said, "All the major platforms are here, and humbly, I feel that next year one of you should really broadcast this show. What do you think?" However, it was his punch line that cracked the audience. HE added, "Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs, guys?" The jab at Will Smith was not enough it seems as the comedian and actor took a dig at the US government by saying, "I’m kidding. We are foreigners. You can’t slap foreigners with anything but sanctions… sorry tariffs."

For the unversed, Das referred to the infamous incident from the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony where Hollywood star Will Smith slapped colleague Chris Rock for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Vir Das opens up about his experience hosting the International Emmy Awards 2024

Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das says his maiden hosting stint at the 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards "went well". Das, who won an International Emmy last year for his stand-up special "Landing", shared his picture from the red carpet event ahead of the ceremony in New York in an Instagram Story on Monday night. "It went well @iemmys," he wrote.

For the International Emmy Awards, Das wore a monochrome ensemble by Shubhangi Bajpai, a budding designer from Delhi. In September, the actor invited aspiring designers, labels and students to design an outfit for him for the ceremony.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:21 IST, November 27th 2024

