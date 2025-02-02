World Pickleball League: Aamir Khan And Ali Fazal Face Off For Special Match, Their Banter Goes Viral | Watch

Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal faced off in an exhibition match at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) on Saturday. The semi-finals took an exciting turn as the Bollywood stars hit the court and showcased their athletic side. However, one particular moment from the match has gone viral on social media.

Aamir Khan gives competition to Ali Fazal at World Pickleball League

The 3 Idiots co-stars engaged in light-hearted banter during the game, adding a touch of fun to the competition. A video shared by Bollywood Helpline on Instagram captures Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal showcasing their sporty side in a pickleball game. Aamir humorously commented on his current fitness level, saying, “Dekh, is samay main bohot unfit hu (Look, I am very unfit at the moment)." Ali responded with a laugh, “Dekh liya. (I’ve seen it)."

Aamir continued, “Aur bohot out of practice hu. Aaj agar nahi haraaya, toh tu haraa nahi payega baad mein. Ye chance abhi le le. (And I am very out of practice. If I don’t beat you today, you won’t be able to beat me later. Take this chance now)."

The video of their playful exchange has gone viral on social media. The event also saw attendance from several other celebrities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended World Pickleball League with director Raj

On February 1, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the sporting event. In one of the photos, the entire team along with the owners posed together for the camera. However, Samantha could be seen holding hands with Raj in the group picture.