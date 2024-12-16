Zakir Hussain Dies: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Big B, Celebs Mourn 'Ustad's' Loss

Zakir Hussain was one of the greatest tabla players who was born on March 9, 1951. He was hailed as India's most famous percussion artist. He has proved his mettle in composing music for films and acting in a few. The music maestro passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital and tributes are pouring in fro Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. Celebrities expressed their grief and paid homage to the legendary Tabla maestro. Amitabh Bachchan took to X and wrote, “T 5224 – .. a very sad day …" he then paid tribute to Zakir Hussain on his blog, and wrote, “A genius .. an unmatched maestro ..an immeasurable loss ..Zakir Hussain .. has left us .."

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and Randhir Kapoor with Zakir Hussain. Grieving his demise, she wrote, “Maestro Forever." Akshay Kumar took to Intsgaram to share story of Zakir Hussain.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote a heartfelt note for the late tabla player. He said, "The irreparable loss of Zakir Hussain Sahab is a devastating blow to India and the global music community. Sir, your music was a gift, a treasure that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come. Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in eternal glory, surrounded by the rhythms and melodies. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the legendary Zakir Hussain Sahab.

Malaika Arora also shared a picture of the tabla maestro, and wrote, “Legend RIP."

Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among other also paid tributes.

All about Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain is regarded as a pioneer in the world of Indian music as he has introduced styles of jazz fusion and world music to the Hindustani Gharana and changed the face of Indian rhythm scores. Zakir Hussain's awards include the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. He is also a winner of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

