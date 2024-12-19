Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:37 IST, December 19th 2024

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro, To Be Laid To Rest Today In San Francisco

Zakir Hussain was one of the world's most accomplished percussionists. He died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Zakir Hussain's funeral to be held today. | Image: X

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will be laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday, family sources said.

Hussain, one of the world's most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

"The funeral is today, December 19," a family source said on the condition of anonymity.

Where exactly in San Francisco and what time was not immediately known.

Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.

The celebrated musician, one of India's most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. He was also the recipient of the Padma Shri (1988), the Padma Bhushan (2002), and the Padma Vibhushan (2023).

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:37 IST, December 19th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.