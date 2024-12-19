Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro, To Be Laid To Rest Today In San Francisco

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will be laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday, family sources said.

Hussain, one of the world's most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

"The funeral is today, December 19," a family source said on the condition of anonymity.

Where exactly in San Francisco and what time was not immediately known.

Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.