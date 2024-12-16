Diljit Dosanjh's 'No Concert In India Till...' Ultimatum Divides Netizens: Paise Milenge Toh Aayega

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour has been one of the highlights this year. The singer is reportedly making ₹250 crore from his 12-city tour in the country. While Diljit's fans are enjoying his music, his bold statements have not augured well with some. After the singer-actor faced a song ban in Hyderabad and Chandigarh, with authorities issuing notice to him not to sing tracks referring to alcohol, violence and drugs, he asked for a nationwide ban on sale of alcohol and tobacco. His more recent remark has also divided netizens.

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Chandigarh on December 14 | Image: Diljit Dosajh/Instagram

Diljit says concert infrastructure in India is not up to the mark

During his Chandigarh concert, Diljit Dosanjh claimed that he would not perform in India till the time concert infrastructure has improved. Many on social media fired back at him saying international artists like Dua Lipa, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5 and more performed in India and left but did not complain about anything. A few netizens said that Diljit was making "tall claims" and that he would return as these sold-out shows are lucrative for artists.

“We don’t have the proper infrastructure for live shows here. This is a significant source of revenue, and many people rely on it for work. Until the infrastructure improves, I won’t be doing shows in India again,” the GOAT singer claimed during his gig recently.

Netizens react to Diljit's bold claims