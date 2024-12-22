'Forever Together...': Zakir Hussain's Family Shares Poignant Instagram Post After Tabla Maestro's Passing

Zakir Hussain bid adieu to the world on December 16 due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73. He was laid to rest at the Fernwood cemetery in San Francisco on Thursday. Hundreds of his admirers gathered at Hussain's funeral to pay their last respects. Sivamani and several other musicians played drums at a little distance away to pay him a tribute.

After his passing, his family shared an Instagram post from his handle, with a nod to his musical roots, journey and legacy.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died aged 73 | Image: X

Zakir's family shares a post on social media

In the black-and-white picture, the hands of Zakir Hussain, his wife Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi were wrapped around each other. "Forever together in love (red heart emoji)," read the caption of the post. The four of them were tagged in the post.

The social media post was quickly followed with emotional reactions from his fans.

Zakir Hussain: A lasting legacy in classical Indian music

Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical. The celebrated musician, one of India’s most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Zakir Hussain was a 4-time Grammy winner | Image: X