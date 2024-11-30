Search icon
Published 23:06 IST, November 30th 2024

Hailee Steinfeld And Joshua Allen Announce Engagement

Hailee Steinfeld, a star of Hawkeye, is engaged to NFL quarterback Joshua Allen, who plays for the Buffalo Bills team.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
celebs | Image: IMDb

"Hawkeye" star Hailee Steinfeld is engaged to her boyfriend, football quarterback Joshua Allen.

Allen, who plays for the Buffalo Bills team as part of the National Football League (NFL), shared the news on Instagram.

The post featured the couple standing under a floral arch and surrounded by flowers and candle decorations as Allen went down on one knee to propose to Steinfeld.

The caption read the date of the proposal: "11.22.24." Steinfeld, 27, and Allen, 28, were first spotted together in the spring of 2023 and the player confirmed their relationship in July of the same year.

Steinfeld's latest work is "The Marvels", the 2023 superhero movie in which she had a cameo as Kate Bishop, who takes over the mantle of Hawkeye, previously played by Jeremy Renner.

She will next star alongside Michael B Jordan in a currently untitled supernatural thriller from Ryan Coogler of "Black Panther" fame. 
 

PTI---

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:06 IST, November 30th 2024

