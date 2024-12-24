Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:57 IST, December 24th 2024

It Ends With Us Studio Rallies Behind Blake Lively In Sexual Harassment Case Against Justin Baldoni: Such Attacks Have No...

Sony Pictures Entertainment 'strongly condemns' any reputational attacks on Blake Lively after she sued It Ends With Us's Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively | Image: Blake Lively

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us co-stars are currently at legal war after Lively sued actor-director Baldoni for sexual harassment and a smear campaign to destroy her reputation. In the latest development, the actress has received support from the production company Sony, itself. According to a report in Variety, Sony has shared a statement extending support to Blake Lively stating "any such attacks have no place in our business".

We fully and firmly reiterate that support today: Sony

According to the report, a Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesperson said, "We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film. We fully and firmly reiterate that support today. Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or in a civil society.”

(A still from the movie | Image: IMDb)

Apart from Sony, Lively's The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel have also extended support to the actress by issuing a joint statement. "As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," an excerpt read.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

On December 23, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to re-share a post from a foreign media publication. The actress shared a post by Blake Lively's brother urging netizens to read articles detailing the ‘ruthless and nefarious smear campaign’ aimed against his sister. Along with the post, she penned a note expressing dismay over the entire situation.

"Even in Hollywood women who refuse to compromise, they are maligned and their careers are destroyed its not just Bollywood similar report called Hema Committee had come out about the Malayalam film industry, it is worrying and shameful," read the post.

In the complaint, Lively accuses Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds addressed “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by Baldoni and a producer on the movie. The plan, the complaint said, included a proposal to plant theories on online message boards, engineer a social media campaign and place news stories critical of Lively.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:57 IST, December 24th 2024

Recommended

Threat Call To BRS Leader During Arnab's LIVE Debate
India News
Stray Cows Shivering In Badrinath Brought to Lower Valleys In Chamoli
India News
Rain Knocks Delhi On Christmas Eve But Santa Will Have To Bear With...
India News
Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar Wants To 'Leave' Cinema? Here's What He Said
Entertainment News
Yemen's Houthis Fire Hypersonic Missile at Military Target Near Tel-Aviv
World News
Harleen’s Ton Fuels 115-run Win Over WI As India Clinch WODI Series
SportFit
Malaika Bats For Importance Of Having One's Own Identity In Marriage
Entertainment News
Snow Chaos in Shimla: 273 Roads Blocked, Hotel Occupancy Rises to 70%
India News
Delhi Police Issues Advisory For Christmas: Key Routes To Avoid
India News
Bigg Boss 18: THESE Contestants Might Get Evicted Ahead Of Grand Finale
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.