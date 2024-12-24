It Ends With Us Studio Rallies Behind Blake Lively In Sexual Harassment Case Against Justin Baldoni: Such Attacks Have No...

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us co-stars are currently at legal war after Lively sued actor-director Baldoni for sexual harassment and a smear campaign to destroy her reputation. In the latest development, the actress has received support from the production company Sony, itself. According to a report in Variety, Sony has shared a statement extending support to Blake Lively stating "any such attacks have no place in our business".

We fully and firmly reiterate that support today: Sony

According to the report, a Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesperson said, "We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film. We fully and firmly reiterate that support today. Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or in a civil society.”

(A still from the movie | Image: IMDb)

Apart from Sony, Lively's The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel have also extended support to the actress by issuing a joint statement. "As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," an excerpt read.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

On December 23, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to re-share a post from a foreign media publication. The actress shared a post by Blake Lively's brother urging netizens to read articles detailing the ‘ruthless and nefarious smear campaign’ aimed against his sister. Along with the post, she penned a note expressing dismay over the entire situation.

"Even in Hollywood women who refuse to compromise, they are maligned and their careers are destroyed its not just Bollywood similar report called Hema Committee had come out about the Malayalam film industry, it is worrying and shameful," read the post.