Justin Baldoni To File Countersuit Against Blake Lively Following Sexual Harassment Allegations: It's Going To Shock Everyone

Actor and director Justin Baldoni is preparing to file a countersuit against Blake Lively following her recent legal complaint alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign by him during the production of 'It Ends With Us.'

Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, is now planning to file a counter-complaint that he claims will "shock everyone" and reveal the true story behind the allegations, as per Deadline report.

Freedman asserts that Lively's accusations are false and part of a tactic to rebuild her image, suggesting that her publicist, Leslie Sloane, orchestrated a smear campaign against Baldoni.

The countersuit will be filed by attorney Bryan Freedman when the courts reopen after the New Year break, Deadline reports.

"I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative," said Bryan Freedman as quoted by Deadline.

'It Ends With Us' actress has received widespread support from her co-stars and film fraternity after she filed the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

According to the Deadline report, the claims presented in the countersuit state that WhatsApp messages have been presented out of context in a way that alters their meaning. It also states that Lively's publicist planted stories painting Baldoni in a bad light with news organisations.

It also calls Blake Lively's legal move a tactic by the actress to rebuild her public image after she received bad press during the promotional campaign for the film.

Blake Lively has accused Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and others of misconduct and sexual harassment, as well as orchestrating a "coordinated effort to destroy her reputation," according to Deadline.

The actress is gaining widespread support for her lawsuit.

Blake's 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' co-stars--America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel--have publicly voiced their support for the actor.

The trio shared a joint message on Instagram on Sunday, a day after Lively filed a formal complaint detailing her experiences during the filming of 'It Ends With Us'. The complaint accuses Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment and orchestrating a coordinated effort to damage her reputation.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," they wrote.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."

"We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others," they added.

The post was signed by Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel. Ferrera and Tamblyn also shared the message on their individual Instagram accounts.

Author Colleen Hoover also voiced her support for Lively, who starred in Baldoni's adaptation of her 2016 novel, It Ends With Us. Hoover expressed her admiration for the actress's honesty and character following her decision to file a lawsuit. (ANI)

