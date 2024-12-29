Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 9: Will The Lion King Prequel Become Highest-Grossing Live-Action Hollywood Film In India?

Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 9: The Lion King prequel Mufasa is performing well at the box office in India. The English collections of the live-action film lead, with the Hindi biz not far behind. Mufasa will enter the ₹100 crore gross club in India as the second weekend wraps up on Sunday, December 29.

A still from Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: AP

Mufasa's second-weekend biz remains strong

Mufasa collection has remained steady in the second weekend. The nett collection of the film in India in all languages stands at ₹90 crore, with gross collection crossing the ₹96 crore mark. The Barry Jenkins directorial will become the third Hollywood film this year to enter the ₹100 crore club in India after Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire and Deadpool & Wolverine.

The language-wise breakdown of the film is:

English - ₹32.15 crore

Hindi - ₹30.4 crore

Tamil - ₹14.65 crore

Telugu - ₹12.8 crore

To become the highest-grossing live-action film in India, Mufasa will have to surpass The Jungle Book (2016) ₹188 crore nett, The Lion King (2019) which collected ₹158.40 crore nett and Avatar: The Way Of Water (₹391 crore).

Mufasa is a prequel to The Lion King

Mufasa is the prequel to The Lion King. It's a tale of found family, betrayal and destiny, one that begins to explain the estrangement between brothers Scar and Mufasa that we all know will end in murder, how Mufasa ( Aaron Pierre ) ends up as king of the pride lands.

