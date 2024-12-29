Published 11:27 IST, December 29th 2024
Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 9: Will The Lion King Prequel Become Highest-Grossing Live-Action Hollywood Film In India?
To become the highest-grossing live-action Hollywood film in India, Mufasa will have to surpass The Jungle Book (2016), The Lion King (2019) and Avatar (2022).
Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 9: The Lion King prequel Mufasa is performing well at the box office in India. The English collections of the live-action film lead, with the Hindi biz not far behind. Mufasa will enter the ₹100 crore gross club in India as the second weekend wraps up on Sunday, December 29.
Mufasa's second-weekend biz remains strong
Mufasa collection has remained steady in the second weekend. The nett collection of the film in India in all languages stands at ₹90 crore, with gross collection crossing the ₹96 crore mark. The Barry Jenkins directorial will become the third Hollywood film this year to enter the ₹100 crore club in India after Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire and Deadpool & Wolverine.
The language-wise breakdown of the film is:
English - ₹32.15 crore
Hindi - ₹30.4 crore
Tamil - ₹14.65 crore
Telugu - ₹12.8 crore
To become the highest-grossing live-action film in India, Mufasa will have to surpass The Jungle Book (2016) ₹188 crore nett, The Lion King (2019) which collected ₹158.40 crore nett and Avatar: The Way Of Water (₹391 crore).
Mufasa is a prequel to The Lion King
Mufasa is the prequel to The Lion King. It's a tale of found family, betrayal and destiny, one that begins to explain the estrangement between brothers Scar and Mufasa that we all know will end in murder, how Mufasa ( Aaron Pierre ) ends up as king of the pride lands.
The screenplay comes from veteran screenwriter Jeff Nathanson, whose credits include the 2019 Lion King, Young Woman and The Sea And Catch Me If You Can.
