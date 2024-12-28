Mufasa Vs Deadpool 3 Vs Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office: Which Is The Biggest Hollywood Film In India In 2024?

Mufasa: The Lion King is performing well at the Indian box office. In 8 days since its release, the live-action prequel to The Lion King has collected over ₹89 crore gross in India and is headed towards blockbuster status. It will be the third English film in 2014 to enter the ₹100 crore club in India as audiences continue to watch it in cinema halls during the ongoing holiday season. It has also become the third-highest Hollywood grosser in India, beating Venom: The Last Dance and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Mufasa The Lion King released on December 20 | Image: X

Mufasa aims to surpass Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire in India

2024 has been a below-average year for Hollywood releases in India. Only a handful of films have been successful at the box office globally. Deadpool & Wolverine remains the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with ₹169.25 crore gross collection, followed by Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire, which minted ₹134.41 crore during its run in India.

Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla Vs Kong are the higest grossing Hollywood films in India in 2024 | Image: X

Mufasa: The Lion King has collected ₹89 crore gross in India in 8 days. According to Sacnilk, the film's worldwide collection is ₹1700 crore, emerging as a big hit globally.

Mufasa India box office collection so far

Mufasa has earned ₹29.15 crore in English, ₹27.1 crore in Hindi, ₹12.65 crore in Tamil and ₹11.95 crore in Telugu. The collection picked up in the second weekend and the film is expected to touch the ₹100 crore gross mark on Sunday. Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata have emerged as the film's biggest markets at the domestic box office.

Mufasa The Lion King poster | Image: X