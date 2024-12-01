Sean Penn, 64, Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Valeria Nicov, 30, At Film Festival

Sean Penn is an American actor and film director. He is known for his intense roles in film. Over his career, he has earned numerous accolades. The actor brought along with his model girlfriend Valeria Nicov at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival.

Sean Penn’s viral pic with girlfriend Valeria Nicov

The couple, first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted kissing in Madrid in September, looked so loved up on the red carpet. The pictures are going viral on social media.

File photo of Sean Penn and Valeria Nicov | Source: Instagram

In the pics, Sean looked dapper in black suit with a white collared shirt underneath, Valeria glowed in a stunning strapless black gown that featured a bunched and draped bodice. She completed her look with dark hair slicked back bun showcasing her bone structure.

File photo of Sean Penn and Valeria Nicov | Source: IMDb

Sean Previous relationships

Sean Penn has previously been in relationships with Madonna and Robin Wright of House of Cards fame. He was married to Leila George, which was his third marriage. However, his wife had filed for divorce just a year after they tied the knot. While reflecting on the sudden transition in his life, Sean told Hollywood Authentic in April 2022 that he was the one who 'f****d up the marriage’.

File photo of Sean Penn | Source: IMDb

He said that he had been overlooking important things in their relationship. Despite spending about five years together and being married to 'the one', he had remained a ‘very neglectful guy’, Penn admitted. While he said that he wasn’t unfaithful to his wife, he did confess that he preferred 'alcohol over his wife', which led to their eventual falling out.