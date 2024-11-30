Search icon
Published 23:07 IST, November 30th 2024

Timothee Chalamet Says He Failed Auditions For Action Movies Maze Runner And Divergent

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, known for critically acclaimed films like Lady Bird, was rejected for big action movies like Maze Runner and Divergent.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Timothee Chalamet | Image: Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet says he auditioned for big action movies like "Maze Runner" and "Divergent" but was rejected as he didn't have the "right body".

According to the Rolling Stone U.K. magazine, as a kid, Chalamet "obsessively rewatched 'The Dark Knight', and quiet dramas were never his dream. He auditioned for action franchises, movies like 'Maze Runner' and 'Divergent', and failed every time." The actor, who became synonymous with critically acclaimed films like "Lady Bird", "Call Me By Your Name", "Beautiful Boy" and "Little Women", said his agents would often tell him about receiving the "same feedback".

"‘Oh, you don’t have the right body.’ I had an agent call me once and say, ‘I’m tired of getting the same feedback. We’re gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects, because you’re not putting on weight.’ I was trying to put on weight. I couldn’t! I basically couldn’t. My metabolism or whatever the f*** couldn’t do it," Chalamet told the outlet.

The 28-year-old said he then went after whatever independent projects he could land.

"I was knocking on one door that wouldn’t open. So I went to what I thought was a more humble door, but actually ended up being explosive for me,” he added.

In 2018, Chalamet was nominated for a best actor Academy Award, making him the third-youngest nominee at the age of 22 in Oscars history.

His success and acclaim with independent cinema propelled the actor to international recognition, eventually landing him the big-budget sci-fi action franchise "Dune".

Chalamet will next appear in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown", slated to release on December 25.

 --PTI--

Updated 23:07 IST, November 30th 2024

