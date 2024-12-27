Year Ender 2024: Charlie Puth-Brooke Sansone To Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi, Hollywood Actors Who Exchanged Vows

2024 was the year for our favourite Hollywood stars to get married. From Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi to Charlie Puth-Brooke Sansone, these celebs made a surprise announcement after dreamy proposals. Take a look at the list below:

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

News broke on September 11 that Charlie Puth had taken a plunge and got married to Brooke Sansone during a weekend ceremony in Montecito, California. The couple dated for two years before exchanging vows. On September 18, he dropped a series of photos from his intimate wedding and captioned it with a heartfelt note. For the ceremony, the singer wore a black suit with white detailing, while his wife wore a white gown.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl actor got married to an Indian actress Amy Jackon on August 23 in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had a white wedding with both twinning in white ensembles. Two months after their marriage, the couple informed their fans, that they were expecting their first child together.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

On May 27, 2024, People magazine reported that the couple had married in a private ceremony the previous weekend. Three months later, the couple held a lavish wedding ceremony which was officiated by Brown's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine. It was only in early October, that the couple offered a glimpse of their intimate wedding. For the ceremony, Millie wore a white gown with a long train, while Jake twinned in a white tuxedo.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene

The couple married on Thursday, September 26, in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at a public bayou where Dufrene serves as a captain for Airboat Tours by Arthur, as reported by People. Photos and videos from the intimate wedding went viral on social media. The report further stated the couple obtained a marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana on September 23.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Rebel married her longtime partner Ramona on Saturday, September 28. The couple had a destination wedding in Sardinia, Italy. On September 30, the actress shared a photo from their wedding album in which the couple can be seen looking beautiful in white gowns. "Married 💍 Sardinia 28.9.24," read the caption. Meanwhile, the Australian actress is a mother to daughter Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate in November 2022.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

The acclaimed singer Usher married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas on February 11. They exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo, with Usher's mother, Jonetta Patton, acting as their witness, per their marriage certificate.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre