Jodie Foster Has Seen All We Imagine As Light Twice, Shares Director Payal Kapadia: Would Never In A Million Years...

Hollywood star Jodie Foster has seen "All We Imagine As Light" twice, says filmmaker Payal Kapadia about her critically-acclaimed movie that continues to garner recognition in award circles.

Kapadia on Wednesday evening received the best international film award by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC).

In her acceptance speech, she thanked the film's distributor in the US for helping her connect with many people in Hollywood.

She recalled attending the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, where "All We Imagine As Light" was nominated in two categories -- the best non-English motion picture and best director.

"We were at the Golden Globes a few days ago and Jodie Foster had seen our movie twice. I would never in a million years have dreamt of this, so I'm really thankful to our distributors here and all over the world," she said.

Kapadia said when she first came to the US in September 2024, she didn't know "what to expect" and was a "bit terrified at what the film industry here would be".

"And then I landed up at the Telluride Film Festival, as the first place I went to in this country. I have to say it was very nice. I've met so many incredible people here in the US, and felt the generosity of spirit from the film community, all of you. Thank you so much for that, and especially overwhelming support from the critics," she said.

The kind of recognition "All We Imagine As Light" has received over the past few months has helped the movie to "reach out to more people, not just here but in India also".

"People read what you write in India as well, so that's really great for us," she said.

"All We Imagine As Light" has been on a winning streak at international platforms since it scripted history by becoming the first film from India to win the Grand Prix trophy at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film explores love, longing and loneliness in the bustling city of Mumbai through three women, two Malayali nurses -- Prabha and Anu -- and their friend Parvati, a cook.

The Malayalam-Hindi movie is produced by Petit Chaos, Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth.

Though the film failed to convert its two nods at the Golden Globes into wins, it continues to amass nominations across various awards.

The movie, about two Malayali nurses working in Mumbai and their friend, a cook, is nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, to be held on January 12.

The movie won the Best International Film at the Gotham Awards recently.

It claimed the top spot at the Sight and Sound magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year.

It is also expected to earn nominations at the BAFTAs where it features in the longlist.

Kapadia's film released in Indian theatres on November 22 to positive reviews. Though it was not picked up by the selection committee in India to represent the country in the Oscars category, many in India are pinning their hope for the movie to garner recognition at the 2025 Academy Awards in general categories.

"All We Imagine As Light" is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow. Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media released the film across India.

At the NYFCC, "The Brutalist" was named the best picture and its star Adrien Brody the best actor. Best director award went to RaMell Ross for "Nichel Boys" and best screenplay trophy was given to Sean Baker for "Anora".

The other winners include Marianne Jean-Baptiste as best actress for "Hard Truths', Kieran Culkin as best supporting actor for "A Real Pain".

"Between the Temples" star Carol Kane was named best supporting actress.