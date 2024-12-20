Shivarajkumar's Emotional Farewell To Fans As He Jets Off To Miami Cancer Institute For Treatment

Shivarajkumar Health Update: Kannada actor Shivarajkumar is currently battling an undisclosed illness. For the treatment, the Jailer star jetted off to Miami on Thursday. Before going abroad, Shivarajkumar interacted with the media and shared a message for his fans. He got emotional as he shared that "everything looks good", referring to his planned treatment abroad. As the video of an emotional Shivarajkumar surfaced on social media, fans got teary-eyed and wished him a speedy recovery.

Shivarajkumar will receive treatment for his illness in the US | Image: X

'Nothing to worry about'

Addressing his fans through the media in Hyderabad, Shivarajkumar expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from well-wishers. He assured everyone that he would be fine upon his return early next year in January. He also shared the timeline of his surgery and treatment in Miami, Florida.

Shivarajkumar's last big screen release was Bhairathi Ranagal | Image: Shivarajkumar/Instagram

"I am very confident, and there is nothing to worry about. I will be undergoing surgery on the 24th in Miami, and everything looks good," he said, adding, "We will leave from there on January 25th. I will be here on January 26th. Happy New Year to everyone, all the best," the actor shared. The Kannada actor's wife Geetha and daughter Nivedita have accompanied him to the US.

Shivarajkumar gets tonsured at Tirupati temple

Early in December, Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha tonsured their head at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. Photos of the couple from the time went viral on social media. Reports stated that they donated their hair as a "mannat" for Shivarajkumar's treatment and speedy recovery.

Shivarajkumar with his wife Geetha | Image: X