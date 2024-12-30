Yash Reflects On 'Unfortunate Incidents' On His Last Birthday, Requests Fans To Refrain From Grand Gestures

KFG franchise fame Yash is busy shooting for his next film Toxic owing to which he won't be able to meet his fans either on New Year or on his 39th birthday, which is on January 8. On Monday, the actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans on his social media handle, urging his fans to prioritise their safety and mindfulness during his birthday celebrations. He said his happiness lies in knowing his fans are thriving and pursuing their goals.

Yash urges fans to refrain from displaying grand gestures on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yash shared a note in Kannada and English in which he urged his fans to refrain from extravagant celebrations. He reflected on the unfortunate incidents that occurred during his birthday celebrations in the past, tragically resulting in the loss of lives. This comes after three of his fans died of electrocution while putting up a banner for his birthday.

He wrote, “As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too. It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy”.

He further mentioned, “I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me. Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025”.

What do we know about the tragic incident?

On Yash's last birthday, three of his fans in the Gadag district of Karnataka lost their lives while erecting a large birthday cutout. The actor immediately travelled to meet the grieving families and offered support to them. After this tragic event, Yash urged his fans to refrain from hanging banners, engaging in dangerous bike chases, and taking reckless selfies.

(A file photo of Yash | Image: IMDb)

What's next for Yash?