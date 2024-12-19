Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:38 IST, December 19th 2024

Jungkook Surprises ARMY With Midnight Live Session, Treats With Tour Of New House

BTS Jungkook recently surprised his fans by giving a tour of his new house and sang songs including Bruno Mars and Rose's APT and Die With Smile among others.

File photo of Jungkook | Image: Instagram

BTS’ Golden Maknae aka Jungkook gave a surprise to his fans on Weverse with several songs and house tour. ARMYs who had been eagerly waiting for his glimpse, finally got to see him. His pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.

Viral clips of BTS’ Jungkook crooning songs

Jungkook surprised his fans by singing few hit songs that includes BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT, Queen of Tears OST. In addition he also a a tour of his house. Fans flooded the comment section to express their happiness and excitement.

One user wrote, “I appreciate that he sings it, even though he doesn’t know all the lyrics”. Another user wrote, “Seeing him sing live after ages I missed you so much Jungkookie my star babie”. “This live was emotionally ubelievable, this moment is engraved deep in my heart.

Jungkook, youngest singer in the group has been dominating the global Billboard charts with his first GOLDEN album tracks. Standing Next To You, Seven featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow are among the tracks from his debut solo album, GOLDEN, that have topped Billboard charts around the world. He is no longer just a K-pop sensation; he has achieved success in the pop world and established himself in the Western market.

When will BTS make comeback?

During the interview, Jungkook shared his excitement for the future and BTS' comeback in 2025. While working on solo projects, he expressed the occasional longing for BTS. “When I was in the green room or alone on stage, or even while having meals with the staff, the absence of their presence next to me became so apparent. 

BTS - IMDb
File photo of BTS | Source: IMDb

We had spent so many years together that their absence left a noticeable void.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:38 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.