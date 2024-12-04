South Korea Political Unrest: K-Pop Shows, K-Dramas, Live Events Affected As Uncertainty Looms

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared martial law in the country in a television announcement. The declaration led to widespread protests, chaos and panic among civilians. While the President overturned the martial law declaration in 6 hours, political unrest continues in the country. Amid this, uncertainty continues to loom over K-pop concerts and other year-ender events.

The effect of political unrest in South Korea on entertainment industry

After the declaration of the marital law, entertainment agencies issued notices for K-pop idols and K-drama stars to postpone all appearances and public events. Calling it the worst crisis to hit the entertainment industry, an insider told KBIZoom, “It’s impossible to predict what could happen if an event is held during martial law." Citing the unpredictable nature of the protests, all private and government events were called off.



The situation has taken everyone by surprise and unprepared. A similar situation occurred in the country in 1980 and since no protocol has been put in place for the conduct of recreational events. Given that the year is about to end, several concerts, fan meetings and performances were planned by various Korean artists.

6-hour marital law lifted in South Korea, but political unrest continues

Amid massive outrage across South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted the martial law early Wednesday, hours after he imposed it on the country. The law was formally lifted at 04:30 am, AP reported. Following this South Korea’s liberal opposition Democratic Party called for President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment.

