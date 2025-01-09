Honey Rose Is 'Deeply Grateful' To Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Boby Chemmanur's Arrest Over Sexual Harassment Complaint

Malayalam actress Honey Varghese who is known for her role in the 2012 film Trivandrum Lodge has accused an individual identified as businessman Boby Chemmanur of outraging her modesty by passing inappropriate remarks and stalking. Reports suggest that authorities arrested the accused shortly after she filed the complaint. Actress Honey Rose now expressed gratitude to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala Police following the quit action.

Actress Honey Rose thanks Kerala CM & Police after Boby Chemmanur's arrest Amid Harassment complaint

On Jan 9, Honey Rose took to her official Instagram account to address the matter. She wrote, "Thank you, thank you, thank you. In this era, no knife or gun is needed to destroy a person; a barrage of vile, obscene, and abusive comments from social media profiles, coupled with a planned campaign, is enough. If social media bullying has a leader, its impact intensifies. It was impossible to remain silent."

Expressing gratitude to the authorities, she stated, "I am deeply grateful to Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala Police for their strong assurance and actions in supporting my fight for the rights and protection promised to every citizen by the Indian Constitution. My heartfelt thanks to them on behalf of myself and my family."

Reports indicate that the businessman was arrested on Wednesday (January 8) in Wayanad by a Special Investigation Team probing the sexual harassment case. Chemmanur faces non-bailable charges based on Honey Rose's complaint, which alleges that he repeatedly made "sexually coloured" remarks against her.

What happened with Honey Rose?

A few days ago, Honey Rose shared a note on her Facebook page, explaining how someone can insult a woman. However, she did not name anyone.