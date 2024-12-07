Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:31 IST, December 7th 2024

Malayalam Actor Siddique, Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Released On Bail

The investigators alleged that Siddique had been misleading them and not cooperating with the police as directed by the apex court.

Actor Siddique rape case update | Image: ANI

Malayalam veteran actor Siddique has been arrested in connection with the ongoing sexual abuse case on December 6. The actor has been accused of misleading investigators and not cooperating with the cops as directed by the apex court. However, later he was released on bail by a magistrate court owing to the Supreme Court's judgement. Siddique appeared before the Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioned in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday for questioning where he was interrogated for over 2 hours. However, it is believed that he will be released soon as in November, the Supreme Court had granted anticipatory bail to him in connection with the case.

Why Supreme Court grant Siddique anticipatory bail in the sexual abuse case?

Soon after the actress filed a sexual abuse case against Siddique, the veteran actor moved to court and filed a petition in the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the sexual harassment case registered against him. Granting anticipatory bail, the session court, led by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, questioned the complainant's silence for 8 years and said, "You had the courage to post on Facebook but not go to the police station?” They also pointed out that she didn't even approach the Hema Committee with her complaint. The Supreme Court has ordered that actor Siddique will cooperate in the investigation and will have to submit his passport to the lower court.

(A file photo of Siddique | Image: Instagram)

What is the sexual assault case against Siddique all about?

A rape case has been filed against Siddique following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2016. An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against the actor at Museum police station, a senior police officer said. The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016.

In a media interaction, the actress alleged that the incident happened when she was 21 years old. She stated that Siddique initially contacted her on Facebook, addressing her as "Mole," a term often used in Kerala to refer to a young girl or daughter. She further claimed that during the discussion, he sexually abused her.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:31 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.