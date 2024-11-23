Malayalam Actress, Who Accused Mukesh M Of Sexual Abuse, Withdraws Complaint, Blames Kerala Govt

Mollywood #MeToo: A 51-year-old Malayalam actress, had levelled sexual abuse allegations against several male actors, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, after the release of the Hema Committee Report in August. However, on Friday, the actress said she was not keen on pursuing her complaints due to "lack of support and protection from the Kerala government".

Why Malayalam actress is dropping sexual abuse cases against Mukesh and others?

As per a report in PTI, the actress alleged "carelessness" on the part of the state government and said she was "mentally exhausted". Therefore, she is not keen on taking the complaints forward. She told reporters, "I would like to tell everyone that due to the government's carelessness and lack of protection for a woman who has come forward like this, I have suffered more than I can handle. I am mentally exhausted. They are not helping or protecting a woman. Therefore, I do not want to pursue the cases. It is not because I have compromised with anyone."

The actress further claimed that she was made an accused in a POCSO case following her complaints against the veteran actors, also including Jayasurya, Mukesh M, Maniyanpilla Raju and Idavela Babu, and the government did nothing to protect her.

(A representative image | Image: Instagram)

Malayalam actress is seeking justice regarding ill-treatment by the state government

"I am innocent. I want justice. I want the POCSO case against me to be probed thoroughly and quickly. If I commit suicide, the government will be responsible for it," she said. Later in the day, she reiterated in a Facebook post what she told reporters in the morning.

In the social media post, the female artist wrote, "Today, I am planning to make the difficult decision to revoke all cases, including those against MLA, due to the lack of justice in my POCSO case." "Despite my pleas, the police failed to thoroughly investigate, leaving me feeling helpless and betrayed." She further claimed that she was the target of "relentless social bullying" which has taken "a devastating toll" on her mental health as malicious rumours labelled her as a mediator of the sex mafia.

"I am standing firm, refusing to be silenced. My demand is clear: resolve the POCSO case first, then I'll proceed with the other cases. Justice must be served. I urge the authorities to take immediate action, ensuring no one else suffers as I have. The POCSO Act 2012 is in place to protect our children. It is time to see it upheld," she said in her post.

(A file photo of Mukesh M)

What do we know about the POCSO case against the Malayalam actress?

The Muvattupuzha police registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against the actress based on a complaint lodged by her relative.

According to the police, the incident occurred in 2014. The complainant has alleged she was a minor at the time of the incident and that the actor was running a sex racket. She alleged the woman actor was running a sex racket and had taken her to Chennai for a film audition where she was presented before many people for sexual favours.

The actor had vehemently denied the allegations and claimed that the woman's relative owed her some money, and these allegations were to shift attention from her complaint against the high-profile actors.