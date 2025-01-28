Malayalam Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Booked For Second Time Over Actress' Complaint Of Harassment

Noted Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been booked on charges of harassing a prominent actress on a social media platform, police said on Tuesday. Elamakkara Police here registered a case against the Kayam director under various sections of the BNS for alleged stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation, they added.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan booked over actress’ complaint

As per PTI, the actress lodged a complaint on Monday, and a case was registered against him. In a recent Facebook post, the director claimed that the lives of the actress and her daughter were under threat.

File photo of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan | Image: X

The actress claimed that Sanal had been tagging her in social media posts and sharing audio conversations under her name. In his posts, he allegedly mentioned that her life was at risk. The controversy grew as a film directed by Sanal, starring the actress, was recently made available for free on social media platforms.

Interestingly, he shared the copy of the FIR registered against him in this case on his FB page on Monday, claiming that someone else had given a complaint against him in the name of the actress.

