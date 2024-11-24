Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Moana 2, Miss You, Sorgavaasal And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to hit the theatres this week. From Siddharth's Miss You and the horror flick Sabdham to the much-awaited sequel Moana 2, the list will pique your interest. These movies will release between November 28 to November 30, so plan your days accordingly.

Papa

Manikandan and Sindhu are in love and accidentally become teenage parents. They face obstacles and situations to bring up their son, Adithya. The Telugu starrer features Kavin and Aparna Das in the lead roles. The family drama will release in the theatres on November 28.

Miss You

Directed by N. Rajasekar and produced by C.V. Samuel Mathew, the film stars Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles with the supporting cast including Bala Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maran, Sastika Rajendran and Karunakaran. The movie revolves around Vasudevan who dislikes a woman he often clashes with. Over time, however, he finds himself unexpectedly drawn to her, challenging his own feelings and assumptions. His journey moves from indifference and annoyance to a deeper understanding and connection. Releasing in Telugu and Tamil, the movie will hit the theatres on November 29.

Sorgavaasal

Directed by Sidharth Vishwanath, the film stars RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan in lead roles. A corrupt system manipulates a common man, drawing him into the murky world of prison, where he must confront the perplexing question: Do jail reform or encourage more crime? The movie will hit the theatres on November 29.

Moana 2

Animated musical adventure is the sequel to Moana (2016). The movie will begin three years after the events of the first film, Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors and forms her own crew, reuniting with her friend, the demigod Maui. As they journey to the far seas of Oceania to break the god Nalo's curse on the hidden island of Motufetu, which once connected the people of the ocean, they confront old and new foes, including the Kakamora and underworld goddess Matangi. The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 29.

Sabdham