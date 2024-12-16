Atlee Has An Important Message For 'Trolls' Like Kapil Sharma Who Judge People By Their Looks

The Great Indian Kapil Show is one of the most trending celebrity talk shows in India. However, from time to time it gets mired in controversy over some jibes or unwarranted gags that poke fun at others in a demeaning way. One such incident happened recently when Kapil's question to director-producer Atlee over his looks invited criticism for the comedian.

Baby John team at The Great Indian Kapil Show | Image: The Great Indian Kapil Show/Instagram

Atlee unaffected by Kapil Sharma's jibe

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the team of Baby John, actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Atlee and director Kalees marked their presence. As expected the show turned out to be a laugh riot with the team sharing anecdotes from their personal and professional lives candidly with Kapil and his team.

A question directed at Atlee, however, left netizens miffed. Kapil asked the Jawan director if the high-class producers often failed to realise that he was a director. Atlee, humbly replied, "I understood your question," suggesting he acknowledged that the remark was about his looks and appearance. The filmmaker, who has produced Baby John, said that he was thankful to AR Murugadoss for backing his first film after he liked his narration and didn't judge him for his looks. He added that not looks, but what's inside one's heart matters. Atlee's calm and mature response to Kapil earned him applause from the audiences and netizens.

Kapil Sharma called a troll by netizens

Many found Kapil's signature style of mockery in poor taste, leading to him being labelled a troll. "That was soo rude…..He handled it perfectly," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Kapil Sharma's Show is deeply problematic."

Kapil Sharma hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show | Image: Kapil Sharma/Instagram