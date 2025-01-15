Anuja OTT Release: Guneet Monga's Oscar-shortlisted Short Movie Finds Home On THIS Streaming Giant

Anuja OTT Release: Oscar-shortlisted movie which is backed by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga has locked its OTT release date. Created by couple Adam J Graves (director) and Suchitra Mattai (producer), it is a live-action movie which centres around the 9-year-old girl, who works in a black-alley garment factory with her elder sister Palak.

When and where to watch Anuja releasing on OTT?

On Tuesday, the official Instagram page of streaming giant Netflix gave its followers a glimpse of the movie. The movie will premiere on Netflix, but the makers have not announced the date. The narrative of the movie follows nine-year-old Anuja (played by Sajda Pathan), who works alongside her sister Palak (Ananya Shanbhag) at a garment factory in Delhi, India. When the bright Anuja is given a rare opportunity to attend school, she faces a heart-wrenching choice that will impact the future of her family.

Sharing the clip, Netflix wrote in the caption, "Anuja tells a hopeful tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion. A heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children, highlighting their joy and hope amidst the inherent challenges of their lives. Coming soon to Netflix."

Director Adam J Graves described the film as "a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children".

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga's take on Anuja

About the film's OTT release, Guneet said Anuja is a story of unparalleled courage. "Director Adam delivers a message through an empowered and entertaining lens. I'm honoured to be part of the journey ahead, alongside Producers Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai and Krushan Naik, and now one of the most powerful Brown voices to champion our story - Priyanka Chopra," she added.

She concluded by saying, "In anticipation and hope of an Academy Award Nomination, I'm thankful to Netflix for embracing Anuja and providing it with the platform and voice it truly deserves, bringing our story to a global audience."