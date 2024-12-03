Despatch Starring Manoj Bajpayee To Stream From December 13 On ZEE5

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Manoj Bajpayee starrer "Despatch", which is all set to premiere on ZEE5 from December 13, on Tuesday unveiled an intriguing trailer.

In the film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and directed by "Titli" fame Kanu Behl, the actor plays the role of a crime journalist, Joy Bag, who becomes embroiled in a dangerous investigation that threatens to unravel his life.

The film had its premiere at the MAMI Film Festival and was also screened at the 55th International Film Festival, according to a press release.

"After multiple festival rounds like MAMI, IFFI and JFF, we are incredibly excited for the release of Despatch on ZEE5. My association with ZEE5 goes a long way and post the success of 'Dial 100', 'Silence' and 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', we are thrilled to bring forth another engaging and entertaining film which is sure to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

"I have undergone intense prep work for this role and Kanu is a tough taskmaster who has pushed us beyond our comfort to deliver our absolute best, so we hope that this movie strikes a chord with the viewers and pushes us to do better," Bajpayee said in a statement.

Behl, who also directed critically-acclaimed "Agra", said he began working on the film back in 2016.

"I began working on Despatch in 2016, and after immersive research, we uncovered a treasure trove of untold, jaw-dropping stories about the world of journalism, particularly those navigating the dangerous Mumbai underworld." Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, Ritu Parna Sen, Dilip Shankar, Riju Bajaj round off the cast of the film.

"It's been first and foremost an opportunity to work with Kanu Behl, a director I admire hugely, and even more so after working with him, and then to be able to play off the incredible talent and presence of an actor like Manoj Bajpayee. It's been a dream. The experience has been so rewarding."