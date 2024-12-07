Search icon
Published 13:13 IST, December 7th 2024

Girls Will Be Girls OTT Release: Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi Starrer To Premiere On THIS Date

Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi starrer Girls Will Be Girls was screened at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Girls Will Be Girls | Image: IMDb

Girls Will Be Girls On OTT: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal 's award-winning movie stars Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron. The movie which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival has locked the release date and will premiere on OTT. It is an Indo-French coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Shuchi Talati.

When and Where to Watch Girls Will Be Girls?

The film is set in a boarding school in the Himalayan foothills, and centres around the teenage protagonist Mira's romance with a charming new student, her subsequent sexual awakening, and at times strained relationship with her protective mother. The movie has finally got the release date and the platform.

Amazon Prime Video took to its official Instagram handle and shared the poster announcing the movie will premiere on December 18 on Prime Video. "Witness the coming of age story with a touch of rebellion & desire #GirlsWillBeGirlsOnPrime, Dec 18," reads the caption.

Girls Will Be Girls Bags Grand Jury Prize at Indian Film Festival of LA

Richa and Ali's debut production won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. Taking to her Instagram, the actress penned a heartfelt note expressing her happiness. She wrote, "Before the day ends, wanna express my gratitude to the team of 'Girls Will Be Girls' - this film is a gift that keeps on giving! We will always be proud of it! After a great run at Transylvania International Film Festival @transilvaniafilm where we won the Grand Jury Prize and Biarrtiz Film Festival in France, our humble film won the Grand Jury prize at @indianfilmfestival ! I wish we could travel but the reason as you know is that @alifazal9 and I are bringing in a little home production."

Girls Will Be Girls was screened at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

