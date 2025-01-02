OTT Releases In January: Paatal Lok 2, Viduthalai Part 2 To Black Warrant, Binge-Watch These Movies And Web Series

As we step into 2025, movie buffs have a lot to look forward to this January. From the second season of the popular series, Paatal Lok, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2, to Zahan Kapoor's debut project, Black Warrant, cinephiles have a lot to pick from.

Here's a comprehensive list of OTT releases coming in January 2025:

Paatal Lok S2

First on the list is season 2 of the highly-appreciated web series, Paatal Lok. Sudip Sharma helmed the initial season of the crime thriller which reached the OTT platform, Prime Video in 2020. It dealt with the life of cop Hathi Ram Chaudhary investigating the case of an assassination attempt on a journalist. The story moves forward as four suspects are nabbed for the crime.Talking about the latest season of Paatal Lok, the show will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag reprising their roles from the original season. It will also see some new members such as Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, among others. Bankrolled by Clean Slate Filmz Production and Eunoia Films LLP, Avinash Arun Dhaware will be directing season 2. Paatal Lok is slated for a worldwide premiere on January 17.

All We Imagine Is Light

Payal Kapadia’s "All We Imagine As Light", made quite a splash at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Not just that, the film has also been nominated for Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language and Best Director categories. Payal Kapadia is the third Asian woman to be nominated in the Best Director category. Adding another feather to their cap, "All We Imagine As Light" further bagged a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at The Critics Choice Awards. After winning over the international circles, the drama is likely to reach Disney + Hotstar on January 3, 2025. "All We Imagine As Light" talks about the story of a Mumbai nurse, who shifts to the city with her partner looking for love and authenticity. The drama enjoys a noteworthy performance by Divya Prabha and Kani Kasruti.

Black Warrant

Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan Kapoor is all ready to enter Bollywood with director Vikramaditya Motwane’s jail drama, Black Warrant. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on January 10, the project will see Zahan essaying the role of a jailer in Tihar. The story of the Black Warrant is based on Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury's 2019 book, Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer. Zahan will be accompanied by Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, Sidhant Gupta, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Rajendra Gupta, Rajshri Deshpande, Joy Sengupta, and Priya Chauhan as the primary cast of the drama.

Viduthalai Part 2

Vetrimaaran's period crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2 will get its OTT release on Zee5 on 17 January. A sequel to Viduthalai Part 1, the movie is an adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, and Gautham Vasudev Menon are seen playing crucial roles in the second installment of the franchise. Jointly produced by Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran, the music for Viduthalai Part 2 has been provided by Ilaiyaraaja.

The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna were seen sharing the screen for the first time in Dheeraj Sarna's political drama, The Sabarmati Report. After its box office release, the film is all set for its OTT debut on ZEE5 on January 10 this year. The project is a cinematic adaptation of the horrific 2002 Godhra train incident in Gujarat. Jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report also saw Riddhi Dogra, Sundip Ved, Digvijay Purohit, and Hella Stichlmair playing significant parts.

Shark Tank S4