Varun Dhawan Makes A Reference To Infamous Fight Between Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming theatrical movie ‘Baby John’, recently graced the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, and his entertaining foot forward on the show.

During the episode, Varun pulled show host Kapil Sharma’s leg as he made a reference to the infamous fight between Kapil and his fellow comedian-actor Sunil Grover.

The recently released promo of the series shows Sunil telling Varun, “You look like an original Baby John”.

Kapil chimed in as he told Sunil, “You're the duplicate. Everyone else is original here”.

Varun caught the beat and the pulse of the moment as he said, “I don't understand one thing. Whenever you're in the airport setting, why do you always fight?”.

In 2017, Kapil Sharma had a bad fight with Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar while they were on a flight back from Melbourne. Kapil reportedly verbally abused Sunil Grover. As a result, Sunil decided not to return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Before Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous feud, the two had worked together on hit projects like ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Elsewhere during the episode, Varun also pulled off a pole dance. Looking at this, director-producer Atlee said, “I've not seen a boy pole dance. This is the first time I'm seeing”.

Meanwhile, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur.

The format of the show is largely similar to his earlier shows as it is largely engineered for the mass audience on the streaming medium. The extravagant set of the play is a visual extravaganza, set against the backdrop of an opulent airport terminal. Archana Puran Singh is the permanent guest of the show.

The show streams on Netflix.