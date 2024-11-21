Agni Trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Battle Odds In Riveting Drama

The trailer of Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu-starrer 'Agni' has been unveiled.



Makers described the film as a "cinematic salute to the fearless spirit, honor, and sacrifices of firefighters."



Directed and written by Rahul Dholakia, the Excel Entertainment production also features Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.



Sharing details about the film, Rahul Dholakia in a press note said, "With Agni, I am thrilled to bring a story to life that not only celebrates the bravery of our firefighters but also delves into their emotional journeys. Firefighters are real-life heroes who go beyond battling fires--they rescue lives, respond to disasters, and take on countless high-risk challenges with unwavering dedication. Their courage often puts them in challenging and dangerous situations, sometimes intensified by our own actions."



He added, "This story is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience, and I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate these selfless protectors in our society."



Actor Pratik Gandhi, too, opened up about his experience working in 'Agni'.



"Agni is not just a film; it's a tribute to the courage of firefighters--the unsung heroes of our society. Delving into the emotional and physical challenges faced by these brave souls has been a transformative experience for me as an actor in a once-in-a-lifetime role. It's an honour to portray a character that reflects such resilience and dedication, and I can't wait to share this gripping journey with audiences who are seeking impactful stories that celebrate human fortitude," he said.



'Agni' will be out on Prime Video on December 6.