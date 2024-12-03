Search icon
Published 23:38 IST, December 4th 2024

Priyanka Chopra All Set To Dive Into Holiday Season Post Wrapping Up Citadel 2

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to social media to share glimpses from the set of Citadel Season 2, announcing the wrap-up of the show.

Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to social media to share glimpses from the set of “Citadel Season 2,” announcing the wrap-up of the show.

In a heartfelt post, she expressed gratitude for the journey, calling this year a “whirlwind.” On Tuesday, the Desi girl shared a series of her photos and videos, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the production, featuring candid moments with her co-stars and snippets of the set's vibrant energy. The clip captured the joyous transition from wrapping up the project to embracing the festive season.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote, “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. We wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up. Now… I’m Diving into the holiday season..”

In the first image, PeeCee is seen making a victory sign with one hand, and in the other, she is holding flowers. She is smiling while posing for the candid shot. In the following posts, she gives a glimpse from the sets. The last image shows Priyanka’s little baby girl, Malti Marie, holding her father Nick Jonas’ hand.

Priyanka was shooting for “Citadel Season 2” in London and has been sharing glimpses of the shoot in a foggy, icy landscape at a chilly -2°C.

In the upcoming action thriller, she will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia Sinh. Actor Richard Madden will also return as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. Other actors joining them include Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

The story of the new season centers on an intelligence agency that is destroyed by a syndicate, with former agents being reactivated to prevent the syndicate from gaining further power.

--IANS

ps/

 

Updated 23:38 IST, December 4th 2024

