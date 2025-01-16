Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Professional Setback Of 2 Years? What Thoracic Spine Injury Means For His Movies, Career

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Chef actor was stabbed at his Mumbai residence early on Thursday morning. His family stated that it appeared to be an attempted burglary. Police and forensic experts have started an investigation, and further details are awaited. The Devara actor underwent a lengthy surgery and is now out of danger.

According to Dr Dange, who spoke to ANI, Saif was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with injuries caused by an unidentified attacker. “He suffered a severe thoracic spinal cord injury due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was conducted to remove the knife and repair spinal fluid leakage. He also sustained deep wounds on his left hand and neck,” the doctor explained. “Two deep hand wounds and one on his neck were treated by the plastic surgery team. He is stable, recovering well, and no longer in danger,” Dr Dange added.

His injury may affect his work and the shooting schedule of many films is expected to be rejigged according to fit the actor's recovery time.

What injuries did Saif Ali Khan suffer?

Dr Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital informed the media about Saif's health, stating that the actor suffered a thoracic spinal cord injury.

According to a report by the Shepherd Center, a thoracic spinal cord injury happens when the thoracic spine, located in the middle part of the back between the neck and the lower rib cage, sustains damage. This type of injury can result in pain, weakness, and loss of sensation.

How much time it will take for him to recover?

As per the National Institution of Health report, the recovery from a thoracic spinal cord injury depends on its severity and may take years. Most progress occurs within the first six months, although some individuals continue to improve for up to two years.

According to various medical reports, rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries typically lasts 12 to 18 months, as spontaneous recovery slows down after that period. The most significant improvements generally happen within three to six months after the injury.

When will Saif Ali Khan resume filming?

Saif Ali Khan's return to work remains uncertain due to his injury. His recovery depends on various factors, such as age, treatment, and past medical conditions. Currently, he is out of danger and recovering quickly. The rehabilitation period will also be a key factor in his overall recovery.

What's Saif Ali Khan's upcoming project slate?

Saif Ali Khan was been in the middle of shooting Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter currently.

Saif Ali Khan with Siddharth Anand | Image: X

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand, who also visited Saif at the hospital. The actor has also about eight films lined up other than this.

How many projects are lined up and might get delayed?

Earlier last year, producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that Saif would return for the fourth instalment of Race. Saif had starred in the first two films of the franchise before Salman Khan took the lead in the third. Saif has not yet started filming for Race 4.

The actor is also involved in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, where Telugu superstar Prabhas plays the lead role. Expanding his career into Tamil and Telugu cinema, Saif has made Spirit a significant addition to his portfolio.

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor | Image: X

Reportedly, Saif has also signed on for Shankar, directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan, an untitled project with Priyadarshan, and Shootout at Byculla with Sanjay Gupta. There were rumours about Saif collaborating with his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, in a film, but no official confirmation has been made about this project.