Published 14:19 IST, December 24th 2024

Shyam Benegal Funeral: Family And Close Friends Gather For Veteran Filmmaker's Last Rites

Shyam Benegal's last rites were held in Mumbai in Dadar's Smashan Bhoomi, with close friends and family members gathered for the filmmaker's final farewell.

Shyam Benegal died aged 90 in Mumbai | Image: PTI

Shyam Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as Ankur, Mandi and Manthan, died on Monday after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90. His last rites were held in Mumbai in Dadar's Smashan Bhoomi, with close friends and family members gathered for the filmmaker's final farewell.

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," his daughter Pia Benegal told PTI. Benegal is survived by his daughter and wife Nira Benegal.

Updated 14:19 IST, December 24th 2024

