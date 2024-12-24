Shyam Benegal Funeral: Family And Close Friends Gather For Veteran Filmmaker's Last Rites

Shyam Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as Ankur, Mandi and Manthan, died on Monday after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90. His last rites were held in Mumbai in Dadar's Smashan Bhoomi, with close friends and family members gathered for the filmmaker's final farewell.