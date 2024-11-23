Sivakarthikeyan Wins Over Rocky Bhai Fans As He Praises Yash: KGF 2 Was Indian Cinema's Success

Sivakarthikeyan is currently basking in the success of Amaran. He is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema. The actor had recently attended the International Film Festival of India event in Goa and showered praises on Kannada star Yash.

Sivakarthikeyan on Yash: It became India’s success after KGF 2

At the IFFI event in Goa, Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan expressed his admiration for Yash and spoke highly of him. Amaran star added that the success of KGF: Chapter 1 was labelled as the Kannada film industry's success, but what KGF 2 did put the entire country on a global map. He said, "What Yash did in the Kannada industry is remarkable. It was the Kannada industry's success when KGF Chapter 1 happened, but it became Indian cinema's success when KGF Chapter 2 happened. “

File photo of Yash in KGF | Source: IMDb

Sivakarthikeyan further said, “Truly, what Yash achieved is extraordinary—he took himself from nowhere to another level and elevated his industry to greater heights. I have always admired Yash's conviction.”

File photo of Sivakarthikeyan | Source: IMDb

Amaran box office collection

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran is performing well at the box office. The film has earned an estimate of ₹198.05 crore in India. Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi starrer around ₹1.65 crore in India on its twenty-third day.

Poster of Amaran | Source: IMDb