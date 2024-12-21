Snubbed For Oscars, Indian Title Makes It To The List Of Barack Obama's Favourite Movies Of 2024

Payal Kapadia made history for her film All We Imagine As Light at the Cannes Film Festival. She became the first Indian director to win the Grand Prix, the second-most prestigious award after the Palme d’Or. The film which has been appreciated round the world has made its way to former US President Barack Obama’s favourite list of films of 2024.

Former US President took to X and wrote, “Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year”. Apart from this film. Other films include Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, DIDI, Sugarcane, and A Complete Unknown.

Payal Kapadia became the first Indian to bag a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Director category. Additionally, her Cannes-winning directorial All We Imagine As Light is also in the running for the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language honour, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema.

Reason behind All We Imagine As Light not picked up for Oscars

Kottarakara told The Hollywood Reporter, “The jury said that they were watching a European film taking place in India, not an Indian film taking place in India.”

Poster of All We Imagine As Light | Source: IMDb