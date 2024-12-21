Published 14:36 IST, December 21st 2024
Snubbed For Oscars, Indian Title Makes It To The List Of Barack Obama's Favourite Movies Of 2024
All We Imagine As Light, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, made history by winning Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Payal Kapadia made history for her film All We Imagine As Light at the Cannes Film Festival. She became the first Indian director to win the Grand Prix, the second-most prestigious award after the Palme d’Or. The film which has been appreciated round the world has made its way to former US President Barack Obama’s favourite list of films of 2024.
All We Imagine As Light in Barack Obama’s favourite list of films 2024
Former US President took to X and wrote, “Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year”. Apart from this film. Other films include Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, DIDI, Sugarcane, and A Complete Unknown.
Payal Kapadia became the first Indian to bag a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Director category. Additionally, her Cannes-winning directorial All We Imagine As Light is also in the running for the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language honour, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema.
Reason behind All We Imagine As Light not picked up for Oscars
Kottarakara told The Hollywood Reporter, “The jury said that they were watching a European film taking place in India, not an Indian film taking place in India.”
According to Kottarakara, the “Indian-ness” of Laapataa Ladies stems from its central plot, which tells the story of two brides who accidentally swap husbands during a train ride. The two women end up switching partners when one of their husbands mistakes the other woman for his wife, thanks to the fact that both are wearing a ghoonghat, or veil, concealing their identities, the website shared.
