Published 13:57 IST, November 27th 2024

After ₹10 Crore Lawsuit, Dhanush Drags Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan To Court In NRD Copyright Case

Dhanush has sought permission from Madras High Court to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an Indian entity in which Netflix operates its investments.

Dhanush has sent a legal notice to Nayanthara over rights of his film | Image: IMDb

Dhanush vs Nayanthara: The duo's fight is far from over as the actor's Wunderbar Films Private Limited has sued Nayanthara and her director-husband Vignesh Shivan, her Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two others for using visuals from his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in a Netflix documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Civil suit filed in Madras High Court, per Live Law.

The matter escalates between Dhanush and Nayanthara

Dhanush has taken Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan to court after seemingly not complying to give him ₹10 crore defamatory amount. He has also moved an application to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an Indian entity based in Mumbai through which Netflix operates its investments in India, per Live Law. "Since the company is based out of Mumbai, Dhanush had moved an application under Section 12 of the Letter Patent Act allowing him to sue the company along with the other respondents before the Madras High Court," a report in Live Law read.

On Wednesday, Justice Abdul Quddhose allowed the application without going into merits as a major part of the cause of action happened with the territorial limits of the Madras High Court.

What was the dispute between Dhanush and Nayanthara all about?

Dhanush had earlier sent a legal notice to Nayanthara for causing damage to his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan by using its clip in her documentary based on Nayanthara's life and career. He sent a notice after seeing the portion in the trailer. Soon after, the Jawan actress penned an open letter against Dhanush and claimed that the clip used was shot on her personal phone and it is a BTS video of Vignesh explaining a scene to Nayanthara.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) film, starred Nayanthara and was directed by Vignesh. It was on this set, that the two began dating, which culminated in their marriage in June 2022.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:38 IST, November 27th 2024

