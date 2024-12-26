Ajith Kumar Grooves To Allu Arjun-Samantha's Ooh Antava At A Wedding? Truth Behind Viral Video Revealed

Ajith Kumar is fondly known as ‘Thala’ by his fans as time and again swooned audiences with his impeccable acting skills and dance moves among others things. The actor who is one of the most prominent figures is packed with two of his films titled Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Recently, a man who has striking resemblance to Ajith Kumar was seen grooving to the popular track of Pushpa and the video has now gone viral,

Viral clip of look alike of Ajith Kumar dancing to Oo Antava

A video has now resurfaced on social media in which a man who looks alike Ajith and set the floor on fire by dancing to Oo Antava performance. The man was sporting a salt and pepper look like Ajith Kumar.

Fans flooded the comment section. Few pointed out the video was from a a wedding and the caption read, “When Bride’s father takes over the dance floor”. One user wrote, “A father danced at his daughter's wedding. They did a deep fake and changed the face of the father. People who have not seen this video will definitely think it is Ajith Kumar but it is a fake video.” Another user wrote, “That’s not Ajith”.

What’s next for Ajith?

Ajith is currently gearing up for two of his films titled Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Vidaamuyarchi has been in the making for a while now.

File photo of Ajith | Source: IMDb