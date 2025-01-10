Ajith Kumar To Devote Less Than Half Of A Year To Movies As He Pivots To Motorsports: I Will Not Be Signing Films...

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was involved in a car crash during a practice session for the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours race. He escaped unhurt. The 53-year-old actor, who launched his racing team Ajith Kumar Racing in September last year, is participating in the event alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. The race is scheduled to be held on January 11 and 12.

An interview of the actor from the racing track has now surfaced on social media in which he is seen talking about how he plans to balance his career in motorsports with movies.

Ajith Kumar launched his team Ajith Kumar Racing in September last year | Image: X

Ajith Kumar: I don't need to be told what to do

When questioned if his producers ask him to manage his races and practice sessions due to filming schedules and if he writes it into his contract, the Viswasam actor said, "I don't need to be told what to do and what not to do."

Ajith Kumar in a poster of Good Bad Ugly | Image: X

Talking about his future in motorsports, Ajith shared that he will only shoot films during the off-season and focus on track racing and building his team. "I intend to pursue motorsports, not just as a driver but as a team owner. Until the racing season is on, I will not be signing films. between October and March, before the racing season commences I will probably do films so that no one is worried and I can be on full throttle when I race," he said.

Ajith preparing for his next racing event