Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:57 IST, December 2nd 2024

'Dhanush Doesn't Need De-aging Technique,' Say Fans After His Look From Idly Kadai Set Goes Viral

Dhanush's first look from his upcoming 52nd movie Idly Kadai has gone viral on the internet with netizens praising his clean-shaven look.

Dhanush's photo from Idly Kadai set goes viral. | Image: X

Dhanush, who is embroiled in a legal battle with Nayanthara, is busy shooting for his next movie Idly Kadai. It marks his fourth movie as a director and also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. Speaking of which, several photos and videos from the sets have gone viral on the internet, offering his first look at his character.

Dhanush’s clean-shaven look leaves netizens surprised

In the images going viral on the internet, Dhanush can be seen sporting a clean clean-shaven look with neatly parted hair. His youthful look has left his fans amazed and commented that the actor doesn’t need de-ageing or AI technology. In one of the photos, he is hanging outside his car and waving at the crowd, while in the next, he is shooting for a scene inside the bus.

Sharing his photo from the sets, an X user wrote, “Dhanush spotted with a clean-shaven look during the #IdliKadai flashback shoot. Still looks just the same after all these years! No need for de-aging tech."

Another wrote, “No AI, De-aging technique need for this Man #Dhanush biggest plus his physique He can adapt into student role or father role.” Another wrote, “The man who don't want De-Ageing technology.”

What do we know about Idly Kadai?

It is a Tamil drama written, directed and co-produced by Dhanush under  Wunderbar Films, together with the newly-created production house Dawn Pictures. This will be Dhanush’s 52nd movie as an actor. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.  Kiran Koushik has handled the cinematography, while Prasanna GK has done the editing.  It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Tamil New Year , April 10, 2025.

Also Read: Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Dons Red For Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Ahead Of Wedding With Chay | Republic World
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:10 IST, December 2nd 2024

New Year

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.