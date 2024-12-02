Published 17:57 IST, December 2nd 2024
'Dhanush Doesn't Need De-aging Technique,' Say Fans After His Look From Idly Kadai Set Goes Viral
Dhanush's first look from his upcoming 52nd movie Idly Kadai has gone viral on the internet with netizens praising his clean-shaven look.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dhanush, who is embroiled in a legal battle with Nayanthara, is busy shooting for his next movie Idly Kadai. It marks his fourth movie as a director and also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. Speaking of which, several photos and videos from the sets have gone viral on the internet, offering his first look at his character.
Dhanush’s clean-shaven look leaves netizens surprised
In the images going viral on the internet, Dhanush can be seen sporting a clean clean-shaven look with neatly parted hair. His youthful look has left his fans amazed and commented that the actor doesn’t need de-ageing or AI technology. In one of the photos, he is hanging outside his car and waving at the crowd, while in the next, he is shooting for a scene inside the bus.
Sharing his photo from the sets, an X user wrote, “Dhanush spotted with a clean-shaven look during the #IdliKadai flashback shoot. Still looks just the same after all these years! No need for de-aging tech."
Another wrote, “No AI, De-aging technique need for this Man #Dhanush biggest plus his physique He can adapt into student role or father role.” Another wrote, “The man who don't want De-Ageing technology.”
What do we know about Idly Kadai?
It is a Tamil drama written, directed and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films, together with the newly-created production house Dawn Pictures. This will be Dhanush’s 52nd movie as an actor. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Kiran Koushik has handled the cinematography, while Prasanna GK has done the editing. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Tamil New Year , April 10, 2025.
Updated 18:10 IST, December 2nd 2024