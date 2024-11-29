Search icon
Published 17:27 IST, November 29th 2024

Dhanush Vs Nayanthara Feud Intensifies, Actress Shares Cryptic Note On 'Karma': Will Come Back...

Nayanthara, Dhanush have been embroiled in a controversy ever since, the actress criticised the actor on social media for demanding compensation from her.

Nayanthara cryptic post for Dhanush | Image: Instagram

Nayanthara and Dhanush have caught up in a massive controversy ever since the actress’ Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was released on November 18. The fight is far from over after Dhanush filed a lawsuit against the actress, she has now shared a cryptic post.

Nayanthara’s cryptic post goes viral

Amid Nayanthara’s ongoing legal battle with actor Dhanush, the actress has shared a cryptic post about karma. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Karna says!!!! When you destroy someone’s life with lies, Take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest”.

This post of Nayanthara comes after Dhanush sued her and her filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for unauthorised use of clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaanin their Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

Nayanthara post on Karma | Source: Instagram

Dhanush has taken Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan to court after seemingly not complying to give him ₹10 crore defamatory amount. He has also moved an application to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an Indian entity based in Mumbai through which Netflix operates its investments in India, per the report of Live Law.

All about the dispute between Dhanush and Nayanthara

Dhanush had earlier sent a legal notice to Nayanthara for causing damage to his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan by using its clip in her documentary based on Nayanthara’s life and career. He sent a notice after seeing the portion in the trailer. Soon after, Nayanthara penned an open letter against Dhanush and claimed that the clip used was shot on her personal phone and it is a BTS video of Vignesh explaining a scene to Nayanthara.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan | Source: X

For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) film, starred Nayanthara and was directed by Vignesh. It was on this set, that the two began dating, which culminated in their marriage in June 2022.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:27 IST, November 29th 2024

