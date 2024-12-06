Keerthy Suresh Lands In Goa With Beau Antony Thattil Ahead Of Wedding, Shares Post: And It Begins

Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12. The couple's wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance. On Thursday, the couple's wedding card was leaked on social media and now we have come across Keerthy's friend's post that hints the soon-to-be couple has reached Goa. Keerthy and Antony dated for 15 years before taking a plunge.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil lands in Goa ahead of wedding

Keerthy Suresh's friend Sruthi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo that shows a hand holding five air tickets. On the first two tickets names read "Suresh/Keerthy and Thattil/Antony" written on them. The text on the photo reads, "And it begins..." along with "#KAwedding". The actress has re-shared the post, confirming that she has begun with the preparation for her wedding in Goa.

On Thursday, a wedding card went viral on the internet that reads, "Keerthy & Antony's wedding ceremony, December 12, 2024." It added, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers." The invite was signed off by Keerthy's parents, G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh.

Will Keerthy Suresh have two wedding ceremonies?

It has been reported that the couple will get married in both Hindu and Christian styles to honour their respective religion. However, the actress has kept the details under the wrap. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly begin on December 10.

(A viral photo of Keerthy Suresh and her boyfriend Antony | Image: X)