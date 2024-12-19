Maharaja Director Gets A Swanky BMW As Gift After Film Becomes A Box Office Hit In China

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja garnered positive reviews from the critics and audience when it released on June 14 in the theatres. the first Indian film to be released in China after the recent accord to normalise ties between the two countries ending the standoff in eastern Ladakh. Post the success, the whole team expressed expressed gratitude to director Nithilan Swaminathan by gifting him a luxury car.

Viral video of Nithilan Swaminathan receiving a car

Following the back-to-back success of Maharaja, the makers of the film gifted Nithilan Swamithan a car which is around ₹80 lakh. In the video, it can been, the car gifted is BMW and the happy face showcases the joy of success of his film. Netizens took to comment section and lauded. One user wrote, “Good one”. Another user wrote, “Well deserved. Big fan bro, what a screenplay and narration.” “Good”, wrote the third user.

Maharaja’s recent release in China

Maharaja became the first Indian film to be screened in China after both the countries firmed up an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year border standoff.

Helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the movie revolves around Vijay's character who is a barber. He tells the police that his "Lakshmi" is missing after a home robbery, but the police begin to suspect fishiness in his tale.

Poster of Maharaja | Source: IMDb