Nayanthara 'Begged' Filmmakers Not To Use 'Lady Superstar' Title: Kind Of Backlash I Faced...

Nayanthara has been an essential part of the entertainment world. Since her time in the industry, she has given numerous hits owing to which her fans gave her the title of 'Lady Superstar'. The title was soon picked up by filmmakers and they began to use it in the movies to introduce the actress. However, it seems the Jawan actress is not very happy with them using this title and the reason is acceptable.

Nayanthara is not happy with filmmakers using 'Lady Superstar' title

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nayanthara opened up about the 'Lady Superstar' title used by filmmakers in the movies. She said that people using the title to refer to her has been nothing more than miring her name in a new controversy. The actress shared that she has "begged" the directors and producers not to add that title to her prefix, but they never listened to her request.

“Oh my god. That is another controversy. I mean the kind of backlash that I have had just for this title is unbelievable. I have to tell you this: for the past five or six years, I think, I have been telling all my producers, all my directors, and all the films I am doing; I literally beg them to not put that title card. Because I am so scared. My career is not defined by that title tag," she said.

(A file photo of Nayanthara | Image: Instagram)

Having said that Nayanthara added that she never wished to mean that the usage of a particular title would snatch someone else's rightful position in the film industry. She expressed how the use of the title in the movie has stirred emotions of envy and jealousy in the male contemporaries.

Nayanthara believes that the usage of Lady Superstar has created a 'problem'

“It’s really unfair to put me in a spot every time people put that tag and I am like, ‘Oh my god, can you please not use that tag?’ Because you know, I always feel, especially men, women also, I always try to understand what is the problem when you see a successful woman, I don't really understand the problem. But I think there is a problem. There is that sort of envy," Nayanthara was quoted as saying.

(A file photo of Nayanthara | Image: Instagram)

