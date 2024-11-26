Search icon
Published 19:36 IST, November 26th 2024

Anupamaa Crew Death Case: Rajan Shahi Provides ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Camera Assistant's Family

A major mishap had happened on the sets of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa in which a person tragically lost his life.

File photo of Anupamaa | Image: Instagram

Anupamaa is one of the highest-rated daily soaps on daily television. Over the years, it has managed to keep the audience hooked with its engaging storyline. As per reports, the production team of Anupamaa has announced a compensation for the crew member who lost his life.

Production team of Anupamaa announces compensation

The production team of Anupamaa has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of focus puller Anil Mandal, who had passed away on set due to electrocution. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees President B.N Tiwari, confirmed it. He even said it that he has received communication from Rajan Shahi’s office that the compensation amount will be given to the father of Anil Mandal as he was unmarried. He further shared, that Anil was new to the job and passed away due to a short circuit.

For the unversed, the assistant was on duty at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai when the accident happened. He was reportedly a focus puller who was new to the job and originally hailed from Bihar . After he received an electric shock, immediate medical attention was provided and was rushed to hospital. But couldn’t survive.

Makers of Anupamaa issue statement addressing mishap

Director’s Kut Production and Shahi Production Pvt Ltd expressed their sorrow over the incident. In their statement, they also revealed that they will bring their crew member Anil’s family from Patna and have also covered all the hospital and medical expenses.Also, other benefits will be given to the nominated beneficiary. The makers have also reassured that the crew will be safe and taken care of.

Anupamaa
File photo of Anupamaa | Source: Instagram

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows. Rupali Ganguly starrer popular television show Anupamaa has managed to keep everyone hooked to the screens with its interesting storyline. The show started in 2020 and has more than 1500 episodes so far. 

Updated 19:36 IST, November 26th 2024

