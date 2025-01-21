Bigg Boss 18 Runner-Up Vivian Dsena Hits Back At Avinash Mishra's 'PR Wala Package' Comment: There Are Times When I Think...

The grand finale of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 took place on January 19. Karan Veer Mehra was declared the winner, while Vivian Dsena finished second after a challenging journey of staying inside the Bigg Boss house for 105 days. In a recent interaction, the Madhubala actor opened up about his experience of being in the house.

Vivian Dsena on his journey inside the Bigg Boss house

In an interview with Mid-day, when Vivian Dsena was asked if he was disappointed for not winning the reality show, he said, “I think I should be the last one complaining about something. I have always said, whatever happens, happens for the best and whatever will happen is a part of your destiny. So, I am so glad and grateful to my fans. The kind of love and support I have got, I have never imagined myself reaching this place. So, I got no complaints, boss. I am happy”.

File photo of Vivian Dsena | Source: IMDb

Vivian also spoke about the paid media allegations by Avinash Mishra, “There are times when I am thinking about something and I am lost and this has been Avinash's complaint about me forever. But I am not somebody who will throw allegations on someone. If I feel something, I will be the first one to come and speak, that's all."

This statement comes when Avinash Mishra was furious at the questions being asked by the media during the show. The actor had hit back at the media for questioning Dsena's act of giving away the Ticket To Finale to Chum Darang. Later, Avinash told Vivian, “Baat yeh hai ki sabne woh wala package le liya woh PR wala”.

File photo of Avinash Mishra | Source: IMDb

Vivian’s pens heartfelt note for his fans after losing Bigg Boss 18

Vivian Dsena's Bigg Boss journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, filled with twists and turns. The actor took to his X handle to express his gratitude to his fans. He wrote, “My dearest fans, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and giving selfless love and support. I have tried my best to live up to your expectations and am sorry if I have you down in any way. I can feel all your emotions; seeing this outpouring of emotions has made me emotional as well. I am extremely happy and proud to have all of you by my side. I promise that I will work hard and try to live up to your expectations in every way.”

He further wrote, “You all are my family and my biggest strength. Whatever I have achieved in my life is only because of you. I am a big fan of my fans. A big salute to all of you. Your Ladla, Vivian Dsena”.

Fans took to comment section and showered him love and blessings. One user wrote, “May Allah bless you with continued success and guide you on the righteous path”. Another user wrote, “We love you Vivian. Your journey has been a beacon of integrity and kindness in a world that often forgets these values. You've touched hearts, not with the glitz of a trophy, but with the gold of your spirit. Your true win is the love and respect you've earned from us. Keep shining, keep inspiring.”

File photo of Vivian Dsena | Source: IMDb