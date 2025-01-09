Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:13 IST, January 9th 2025

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Drags Chum Darang During Ticket To Finale Task, Netizens Say 'Pure Season Kuch Nahi Kiya...'

Bigg Boss 18 housemates competed for the Ticket to Finale task. Competition grew tough between Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang.

BB 18: Vivian Dsena Drags Chum Darang during task | Image: X

As Bigg Boss 18 finale is approaching, the reality show is getting more intense and interesting with twists and turns. Recently, six contestants were seen fighting for the ticket to finale, Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang were battling it out. The promo video has now gone viral.

Vivian Dsena-Chum Daran and Karamveer Mehra get violent during the task

In the latest promo, Vivian Dsena gets very competitive and pushes Chum Darang after which she gets hurt. Other contestants get angry when, Vivian is seen dragging Chum after she falls. Karamveer Mehra looses his cool and challenged him to do  fight.

Fans had mixed reaction seeing the clip. One user wrote, “Start kre chum or galat kre Vivian..really”. Another user wrote, “Stay strong vivian we're with you always”. “Vivian was constantly saying "chum lag jayegi”…She deliberately tied the stretcher with her legs and lied down
To win the task he had to pull it so he did”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Bigg Boss 18 finale?

The TRPs of the show have been low since the start but now slowly, it is getting interesting. As per reports, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 was supposed to take place on January 19. Now, the latest reports in Gossips TV say that the show has got an extension of two more weeks.

Poster of Bigg Boss | Source: IMDb

 It seems the grand finale will happen in February now. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:13 IST, January 9th 2025

Recommended

RG Kar Case: CBI Seeks Death Penalty For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy
India News
Aamir Vows To Quit Smoking If Son's Loveyapa Is A Hit, Netizens Divided
Entertainment News
Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
Musiala In Doubt With Illness Ahead Of Bayern Munich's 1st Game Of 2025
SportFit
Rodrigo Bentancur Provides Update After Worrying Injury
SportFit
Genome India Project Marks Historic Leap In Biotechnology, Says PM Modi
India News
Weekend Binge-watch List: Black Warrant, Goosebumps And More Web Series
Entertainment News
'Overconfident' Actress Regrets Rejecting All We Imagine As Light
Entertainment News
Hollywood Celebrities Who Lost Their Luxurious Homes In Los Angeles Wild
World News
Father & Son Ashley & Tyler Young Could Face Each Other In The FA Cup
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: