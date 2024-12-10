Shogun To Mr & Mrs Smith: Watch These TV Shows Of 2024 Before New Year 2025

This year no major shows or seasons released on TV, making the year not as good as expected. The 2025 slate seems rich as highly anticipated shows like the final season of Stranger Things, The Last of Us and The White Lotus didn't even make it on the calendar and will instead return in 2025. However, 2024 seemingly suffered with streamers and networks tightening their budgets by saying yes to less.

News agency AP shared the list of top 7 shows the audience must watch before the end of 2024. Check out the list below:

Nobody Wants This

The series reminded many why they had a crush on Adam Brody in the early aughts when he was on The O.C. In this rom-com created by Erin Foster, Brody plays a rabbi named Noah who begins dating a gentile named Joanne (the always entertaining Kristen Bell) and their courtship as thirtysomethings unfolds. Before reaching their happily ever after, a number of obstacles — like religious differences, family pressures and career goals — need to be addressed. Hope is not lost, however, and throughout it all Noah and Joanne remain a good match. The supporting cast, by the way, is also a delight.

Supacell

The British series “Supacell” introduced a smart spin on the superhero template. Created and written by Rapman, the show centres on a group of Black, working-class people in London who discover they have superpowers. At first, it seems the powerful are linked by just the color of their skin but their real connection is a family history of sickle cell disease. The show addresses themes like the medical exploitation of the Black community, poverty and how the media often overlooks cases of missing people of colour. The show has been renewed for a second season and is on Netflix.

The Penguin

Another fresh take on the world of superheroes and their villains is “The Penguin,” on Max. The story picks up after the 2022 film “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson but here, Batman is more a background character to the gangster story of Oz Cobb. Colin Farrell played the criminal kingpin in the Pattinson film and reprises that role here. Cristin Milioti has also gotten positive reviews — and a Golden Globe nomination — for her portrayal of villain Sofia Falcone.

The Valley

When “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff “The Valley” debuted on Bravo in spring, some fans rolled their eyes. It follows three former “Vanderpump” castmates — Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute — now living more settled lives amid a new circle of friends. Taylor and Doute knew the assignment — or just quickly fell into old habits of saying too much and stirring the pot. The new cast also impressed. Janet Caperna positioned herself as both above the drama and very much living for it. Jesse Lally showed vulnerability over the demise of his marriage to castmate Michelle Sanai, while also being an unapologetic snob. Viewers watched Taylor and Cartwright's marriage spiral, too (they're now divorcing). It streams on Peacock.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Another adaptation with a twist is Prime Video's “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. It shares a title with the film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but differs dramatically: Glover and Erskine play spies assigned to pose as a married couple named John and Jane Smith. They quickly go from strangers to co-workers to lovers. Each episode sees John and Jane on a new assignment, with notable guest stars like Alexander Skarsgård, Michaela Coel and Sharon Horgan. The show was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes.

English Teacher

Brian Jordan Alvarez created and stars in FX's “English Teacher” as Evan, a high school teacher in Texas, juggling the normal demands of the job amid societal changes. In one episode, Evan must show sensitivity to a student who has self-diagnosed herself with a made-up disease. In another, he successfully gets the school's gun safety program shut down but then is told all faculty must receive firearm training. As the adults on the show often struggle with getting it right, it's the students who seem less bothered with labels. The show also has a great soundtrack. It streams on Hulu.

Shōgun