Aap Kya Karte Hain? Pushpa 2 Singer Mika Mocks Siddharth For Crowd-Pulling Comment On Allu Arjun

Miss You actor Siddharth has sparked controversy since he made some bold comments on Pushpa 2: Rule during a promotional event. Allu Arjun ’s action-packed film has been performing well in theatres, earning praise from fans and celebrities. However, Siddharth criticised the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer at his event. Recently, surprisingly, Mika Singh sarcastically hit back at Siddharth’s comment on his Instagram story igniting a lot of buzz.

Mika Singh hits back at actor Siddharth

Singer Mika Singh shared Siddharth's comment about Pushpa 2 on his Instagram stories. Pushpa Pushpa singer wrote a bold note stating he didn’t know Siddharth until now.

Mika Singh Instagram | Image: X

He said, "Hello Sidharth bhai, aapke iss comment pe ek baat achhi ho gayi hai ke, ke aaj se logo ko thora bohat aapka naam pata chal gaya hai, socho abhi tak tau mujhe bhi ni pata ki aap kya karte hai." (Hello Siddharth, one good thing to come out of your comment is that from today, people will know your name a little bit; just think, even I didn’t know what you do until now). His post has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

When Siddharth shockingly mocks Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Patna event crowd by comparing it to JCB

On December 10, Siddharth recently shared his thoughts on the buzz about the massive fanfare in Patna, Bihar , for the Pushpa 2 trailer launch event. He stated that large gatherings are a common thing in India and do not necessarily reflect quality. To illustrate his point, he compared the event to the way a JCB digging site also draws crowds.